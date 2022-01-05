Vidalia boys come up short at Tensas High, Lady Vikings game canceled

JOSEPH, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings lost to the Tensas High School Panthers 47-43 last Tuesday night for their fifth loss in a row. No other information on the game was available.

Vidalia (4-8) plays host to Monterey High School at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings then play at Sicily Island High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vidalia girls at Tensas High cancelled

JOSEPH, La. — The Vidalia Lady Vikings were scheduled to play at Tensas High School last Tuesday night, but that game was cancelled due to members of Vidalia’s varsity girls’ basketball team having to go into quarantine because of COVID-19, including head coach Tema Larry.

Larry said early Wednesday afternoon that the Lady Vikings’ game at Sicily Island that was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday has been cancelled. She did not know when they will return to action.