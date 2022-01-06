Abraham Reed Sr.

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Rev Abraham Reed, Sr., 81, of Fayette, MS, who died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Jefferson County Nursing Home in Fayette, MS, will be at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenberg, Sr. officiating.  Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

