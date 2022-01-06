Bond reduced for Natchez 15-year-old facing murder charge

NATCHEZ — A Natchez 15-year-old charged with the murder of another teen had his bond reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 on Thursday.

Tayshon Levanthony Holmes was arrested on a murder charge by Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26, one day after human remains had been found on Booker Road.

The remains were identified as belonging to 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., who appears to have died from a gunshot wound to his head, Adams County Coroner James Lee said after autopsy reports returned from the State Crime Lab.

The motion for bond reduction was approved Thursday by Judge Lillie B. Sanders in Sixth District Circuit Court, District Attorney Shameca Collins said.