Juanita Kelly Gaines

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Juanita Gaines, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Pam Health Specialty Hospital in Hammond, LA will be at St. Mariah Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Troy Smith officiating.  Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

