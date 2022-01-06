Minor M. Funderburk Jr.

Aug. 27, 1931 – Dec. 29, 2021

WEST MONROE – Minor M. “Max” Funderburk, Jr. passed peacefully into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Fellowship with the family will be held Jan. 8, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 300 McMillan Road, West Monroe, LA. Please wear protective face coverings for the safety of family and friends.

Max was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Monroe to Eva Vern May Funderburk and Minor Metcalfe (Fundy) Funderburk, Sr. Growing up on the Ouachita River at the LP&L village in Sterlington, he had a blessed childhood along with his younger brother, Joe. Max spoke often of his Mama and Dad, and their loving influence and steadfast faith. Max began his long life of faith in Christ, at age 8.

While attending Ouachita Parish High School, he met the love of his life and future wife of 68 years, Pat Ann Rector. Upon graduation in 1948, Max and Pat enrolled in Northeast Jr. College. Max transferred to Baylor, where Pat soon followed. After graduation they married and with Pat’s devoted support, Max obtained his DDS degree from Baylor. Max then served as a Captain in the US Air Force for two years followed by four of reserves. After obtaining specialty training in pediatric dentistry, he and Pat settled in Monroe to begin his pedodontics practice. He served as president of the District LA Dental Association and LA Pediatric Dental Association. Max was truly gifted with children. So many have shared warm memories of Dr Max, Miss Bonnie and Miss Vada. He had a special place in his heart for children with disabilities, volunteering his services over the years.

Max was passionate about the great loves in his life: His Lord Jesus Christ, “My beautiful bride and partner” Pat; His children and their families; and all God’s great outdoors – hiking, duck hunting and fishing. He and Pat were blessed with a wonderful retirement; they traveled together to favorite locales like Alaska, and Max ventured on his own many times aboard his motorcycle “Old Blue” to points north – College World Series, Glacier National Park, and Canada. He was a deacon at Parkview Baptist, a class director at First Baptist West Monroe, a strong supporter and board member of the LA Baptist Children’s Home, and a constant source of service, friendship, and encouragement to many. A true renaissance man from the deep south, Max enjoyed scuba diving, snow skiing, playing the harmonica, song writing, John Wayne, Big Cedar with the family, and his houseboat on the Ouachita…the Decoy.

Max is survived by his bride Pat; daughters, Lyn Norris and husband, Chuck of Natchez, MS, Kim Webb and husband, Perry of McKinney, TX, and son Mark and wife, Cynthia of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, Charlie Norris (Anna-Regan), Chris Norris (Caurie), Anna Stovall (David), Jonathan Webb (Erica), Tyler Webb (Cara), Adam Funderburk and seven great grandchildren.

Max was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

His favorite scripture matched his strong resolve: So, do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah. 41:10. Max leaves a legacy of love for His Savior, his family and those privileged to call him friend.

Memorial donations may be made to LA Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe or a charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com