School district requires all employees to get tested for COVID-19

FAYETTE — Jefferson County School District is requiring all employees to get tested for COVID-19 when they return from their holiday break

The Jefferson County School Board unanimously passed the recommendation at its special called meeting earlier this week to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students, employees, and community,” said Adrian Hammitte, Superintendent of Jefferson County School District. “We know that employees have been out during the holiday season and some have been traveling and attending various events. We also know that the Omicron variant is transmissible regardless of your vaccination status. I firmly believe that this precautionary measure will help keep everyone safe.”

Local health officials say the recommendation will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and build the public’s confidence as students return to school.

Jefferson County School District has a partnership with Maverick Health to provide free weekly COVID-19 testing for students and employees. Employees can get tested independently or through Maverick Health.