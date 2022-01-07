Chair, Vice-Chair of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission elected

BATON ROUGE — William “Joe” McPherson was elected chair of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) and Alfred “Al” Sunseri, vice-chair during the Commission’s meeting Thursday (Jan. 6) in Baton Rouge. The two Commissioners will serve in those positions through 2022.

McPherson was appointed to the Commission in December of 2017. He served six full terms – 1984-96 and 2000-12 – in the Louisiana Senate. The Woodworth resident authored several bills for outdoor causes, including the creation of three wildlife management areas. He was honored with the Governor’s Award for conservation achievement in 2005. His work on behalf of outdoor heritage was recognized by various groups, including Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club International, Louisiana Outdoors Writers Association, and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

He is a Life Member of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, Quality Deer Management Association, and the National Rifle Association. He is also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, and Avoyelles Wildlife Association. McPherson is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

Al Sunseri was first appointed to the Commission in June of 2016. He is owner and general manager of New Orleans’ P&J Oyster Co., is a lifelong Louisiana resident. He has owned and managed his family oyster business and has been an advocate of the Louisiana and Gulf of Mexico oyster industry since 1985.

He was a founding member of the Gulf Oyster Industry Council and has served on several oyster boards. Sunseri, who lives in New Orleans, graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond with a degree in business administration in 1980.