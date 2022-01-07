Crime Reports: Jan. 07, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Property damage on North Union Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Monday

Accident on South Rankin Street.

Two fraud/false pretense reports on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Traffic stop on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Florida Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 18, 24 Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of shooting into a dwelling. Held on $75,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jacquelyn Elaine Johnson, 27, 18 Canvas Back Court, Natchez, on charge of simple animal cruelty. Released on $500.00 bond.

Justin Vernon King, 32, 89 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released on $5,000 bond.

Timothy Ray Stevens, 23, 18 Canvas Back Court, Natchez, on charge of cruelty to animals. Released on no bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Old Highway 84.

Warrant/affidavit on Marblestone Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Dogwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Market Street.

Loud noise/music on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on Kemp Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Stolen vehicle on Liberty Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Canvas Back Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Joseph Bean, 52, 2804 Goosberry, Plano, Texas, court sentenced to $255 for expired insurance sticker.

Elby Merck, 42, 7715 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to three days in jail or a fine of $360 for criminal trespass, 30 days jail time or $760 fine for simple damage to property.

Haven Evans, 23, 6 Carl Circle, court sentenced to $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

Cally Bordelon, 22, 307 Stephens Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 21 days credit for time served for resisting an officer.

Kenneth Lord, 27, 249 Elizabeth Road, Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.

Matthew Zimmerman, 41, 108 Vine Street, Natchez, court sentenced to $1,892.50 fine to be paid in 18 months, two year department of corrections, probation, two year hard labor suspended, two year to seek PCR for possession of schedule II.

Mitchell Wiley, 32, 944 Loop Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to $510 by February 2, 2022 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jennifer Dair, 38, 105 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a minor.

Robert Lee Hooper, 40, 113 Weaver Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, illegal use of controlled substances in presence of minor.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Georgia Street

Medical call on Ferguson Street

Medical call on Rabb Road

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Burl Roberts Road

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Washington Heights Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3196

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129