Deer Hunters have submitted more than 3,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease this hunting season

JACKSON — Hunters have submitted more 3,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing in the state according to figures on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website. Hunters in Adams County have submitted 15 samples and hunters in Wilkinson County have submitted 12 this hunting season.

With about a month left in the season, there is time for more samples to be submitted.

Each time a hunter submits a sample for CWD testing they enter their name in a CWD raffle for a chance to win $1,000 and two people will win $500. Winners will be drawn at random after February 15, 2022.

CWD samples can be dropped off at testing locations in the Miss-Lou. Hunters in Jefferson and Adams County can submit samples at Natchez State Park located at 230-B Wickliff Road, in Franklin County samples can be dropped off at the US Forest Service office at 3085 US98 in Meadville. Wilkinson County hunters can drop CWD samples off at the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 1389 US61 in Woodville. Hunters can also submit samples through participating taxidermists.

To date, CWD has not been detected in Claiborne, Jefferson, Franklin, Adams or Wilkinson Counties.

Last week, MDWFP reported a mature buck was suspected to have CWD in Warren County but it has not been confirmed yet by further testing at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.