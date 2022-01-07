Delta Charter’s Cailey Geoghegan equalizes game with tight shot

FERRIDAY — Franklin Parish and Delta Charter were deadlocked at 1-1 when the full-time whistle blew Friday night. Head Coach Christal McGlothin said they play a close and low-scoring game against Franklin Parish.

It was the third time the two schools played each other as one game ended in a draw, and another ended in a 1-0 win for Franklin Parish. Delta Charter started the game well by communicating and stringing together passes. Their best shot came on a through ball, but Cailey Geoghegan miss struck the ball, and it went wide of the right post.

Franklin Parish was the first team to strike in the game as they scored with 20 minutes left in the first half. They could have extended their lead to 2-0 before halftime, but they missed their penalty shot. In the second half, Lady Storm moved the ball well at the start. McGlothin said they had changed formations for the game to facilitate better ball movement.

“We changed our formation for this game and it worked,” McGlothin said. “They moved the ball better. We spent the last week on fundamentals and technical skills. I think it paid off. Communication is coming along as well. I felt we had better ball distribution tonight.”

Delta Charter played in a 4-1-3-2 formation instead of a 4-1-4-1 formation. The change opened up space for the Storm to get the ball out to the wings.

Geoghegan received a pass on the right-wing with about 20 minutes left in the second half and made a run towards the line. As she dribbled around a defender, she seized an opportunity to fire a shot at the goal from a tight angle and scored to tie the match.

“I don’t know what happened either. I was fighting to get up there, and I thought the ball went out,” Geoghegan said. “I took my shot, and I was shocked when it went in. My angle was awkward. I believe you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. The ones you least expect to go in, go in. It was the shot I waited for all night.”

Equalizing the game changed the momentum in Lady Storm’s favor. They caught a second wind and kept fighting to score a second goal and had a few chances to do so. Late in the second half, Geoghegan fired another shot from the edge of the box, but it curled into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Franklin Parish created the last spell of chances when they maintained pressure and possession in their attacking third. Delta Charter was pinned inside its half for the final two minutes of play. McGlothin coached her team from the sidelines, and Geoghegan had to stay at midfield to capitalize on any chances to spring a counter-attack.

“All I could do was wait. It was stressful,” Geoghegan said. “It is stressful watching those balls fly. I felt like we were out-numbered even though we weren’t.”