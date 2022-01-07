Sheriff’s office issues alert for missing teen girl from Natchez

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl from Natchez.

Lyla Vandevelde was last seen wearing blue jogging pants, yellow shoes and a blue jacket on Jan. 6 in Natchez, the alert sates. Her direction of travel is unknown.

She is described as having red hair, sometimes curly, below the shoulder in length, which she sometimes wears in a high bun or in a headband and is sometimes curly. She has no scars or tattoos and is 5 feet, four inches tall and 115 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should contact ACSO at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.