St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge announces closures due to Mississippi River levels

Published 11:52 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

SIBLEY — The gate to Butler Lake and Salt Lake will be closed to vehicles effective immediately, St.Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge announced Friday. Gilliard Lake will likely be closed by Saturday afternoon.
The closures are caused when the Mississippi River reaches a stage of 31 feet, which it should this weekend. Visitors to the refuge are asked to heed any signs and warnings about road closures. The Mississippi River also causes backwater flooding from the Homochitto River which backs up into Gillard Lake.

