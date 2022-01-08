Republicans should be ashamed

To the editor:

Every single Republican in this country should be horrified and ashamed at what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, in our nation’s capital. It’s like that old horror movie where the woman keeps getting telephoned threats and the police finally tell her the calls are coming from inside the house.

No, it wasn’t the FBI. No, it wasn’t Antifa or BLM or any of the dog-whistle groups Republicans love to throw around. It was a bunch of ignorant, gullible, angry idiots who believe the most outrageous lies the conservative media and that sorry excuse for a president tells them.

And what’s worse is they still believe it. Back the blue? Just listen to these people screaming, “**** the police,” and beating the hell out of them. People died. People were permanently injured. People should stop acting like Ashli Babbit was just a nice girl who didn’t deserve what she got. She had a history of violence (see road-rage incident in 2016) and she attacked the Capitol of our country while being warned to stop.

I can’t think of a single person — Republican or Democrat — who wouldn’t hesitate to shoot an intruder breaking into their home. I’m baffled as to why this is any different.

I remember people being afraid President Obama wouldn’t leave office. He left with his dignity intact in a peaceful transfer of power. After Trump lost the election and before Jan. 6, Trump fired several top officials at the Department of Defense and replaced them with Trump loyalists. If that doesn’t sound like a coup attempt in the making, I don’t know what does.

As more evidence comes out, we find that almost all Republican congressmen were willing and complicit in the fiasco that was Jan. 6. If this had happened a hundred years ago, there would’ve been mass hangings after that travesty. Instead, these entitled, right-wing thugs who participated are complaining that they can’t use their computer to find a date online. They don’t like the food in prison. They want their freedumb? None of them should have it again. Ever.

Elodie Prichartt

Natchez