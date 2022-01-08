Surely Alderman Frazier did not make racist comment

To the editor:

I am now a resident in Concordia Parish and continue to work in Natchez where I resided for about 30 years and raised my family.

I was saddened and disheartened by the racist comments attributed to Alderman Billie Joe Frazier as reported in The Democrat’s account on Dec. 15 of the recent Aldermen’s meeting where Mr. Frazier reported on the plans for improvements on the North Natchez Youth Center, which I’m sure are well needed, which “will be an asset to the Black community.”

Surely this is an inaccurate report as Mr. Frazier would intend expenditures from Natchez tax revenues, which I continue to help

fund, would serve the entire community and not just the Black residents.

Perhaps he really said “all the youth of Natchez.” I thought our elected leaders had moved past such divisive rhetoric.

Please be sure your reporting is accurate as our leaders need to show the world we are no longer living in the past age of divisiveness and exclusion but one which promotes community for all citizens.

Kenneth Stubbs, M.D.

Natchez physician