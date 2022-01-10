Co-Lin hires defensive coordinator David Duggan

WESSON, Mississippi – Copiah Lincoln Community College Athletics has announced the hiring of David Duggan as defensive coordinator for the Wolf Pack Football team.

“We had a lot of great candidates for the position,” stated Co-Lin Head Coach Glenn Davis. “When David called about the job, it was an easy decision for me because he had recruited many of our guys while he was at the senior college level.”

David Duggan comes to Co-Lin after serving as director of recruiting at Troy University. Before his time at Troy, Duggan served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Arkansas State University from 2019-2020 where he helped lead the Red Wolves to a Camellia Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

Prior to Arkansas State, Duggan was at Western Michigan from 2016-2018 where he was linebackers coach for all three seasons and the special teams coordinator for his final two. Duggan helped to lead the Broncos to two bowl appearances during his tenure and a Mid-American Conference Championship in 2016. The 2016 Broncos team finished with an undefeated regular season and were ranked as high as 12th in the nation leading to a berth in the Cotton Bowl for that season. The Broncos also made the Idaho Potato Bowl in the 2018 season.

Duggan also has two stints at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2013-2016 and 2008-2011 with a stop at University of North Carolina from 2012-2013 sandwiched between them. While at USM, Duggan was linebackers coach every year during both times, special teams coordinator in 2009-2010, co-defensive coordinator in 2011, and was defensive coordinator from 2013-16. During his time at USM, Duggan helped lead the teams to five bowl appearances including back-to-back R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowls in 2008 & 2009, the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl in 2010, the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl in 2011, and the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2015. The Golden Eagles also won the Conference USA Championship in 2011 and were the Conference USA West Division Champions in 2015. During his time at UNC, Duggan was the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach and helped to lead the Tar Heels to an ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2012.

Duggan also has experience coaching in the Northeast part of the country with stops including Brown University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, University of New Hampshire, and Allegheny College from 1987-2000. Duggan also has three NCAA National Playoff appearances to his credit during this time with two at the Division I-AA level and one at the Division III level, while also four conference and league championships including the 1987 North Coast Athletic Conference Championship, the 1991 Yankee Conference Championship, the 1996 Patriot League Championship, and the 1999 Ivy League Championship.

Coach Duggan also spent time coaching in the NFL Europe League from 2000-2007. His first stop in the league was with the Berlin Thunder from 2000-2003 as the defensive coordinator where the team won the NFL Europe Bowl IX and X Championships in 2001 & 2002. Duggan then joined the Cologne Centurions from 2003-2007 serving as defensive coordinator from 2003-06 and head coach from 2006-07. The Centurions had the number one ranked defense from 2004-07 and Duggan had an overall record of 12-8 as a head coach.

“Coach Duggan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff,” added Davis. “We are excited to welcome David and his family to our family here at Co-Lin.”

Duggan and his wife, Lynne, have two daughters Olivia and Grace.