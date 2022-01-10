April 2, 1956 – Jan. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Visitation for Deborah Faith Norman, 65, of Natchez who died Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Natchez will be 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday January 11, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Norman was born April 2, 1956, in Abilene, TX the daughter of Jack Clarence Norman and Sue Keeling Norman.

Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include, two daughters, Stephanie Cornwewll and husband Gerald of Natchez, Laura Anderson and husband Josh of Clarkesville, GA; six grandchildren, Nick Partridge, Cody Partridge, Christopher Cornwell, Ashley Cornwell, Maddox Anderson and Holt Anderson; one great grandchild, Everleigh Partridge; two brothers, John Norman and wife Barbara and Jack Norman and wife Kay; one sister, Jill Verucchi; and a number of nieces and nephews

In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society, Hoofbeats and Pawprints, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.