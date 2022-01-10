Delta Charter hoops splits with General Trass

FERRIDAY — A lack of experience and not taking care of the basketball proved to be costly for Delta Charter School’s varsity boys’ basketball team as the Storm lost to the General Trass High School Panthers 65-51 last Friday night.

General Trass jumped out to a 21-13 lead over Delta Charter at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers then outscored the Storm 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 40-22 lead into halftime. Storm head coach Ronald Ellis was not pleased with his team’s performance in the first half.

“It was a good game. We started off bad. They got up on us early, like almost 20 points,” Ellils said. “Like most games we lose, we’re immature. We turned the ball over way too much. We’ve got a lot of young guards. Most of our guards are ninth and 10th graders.”

Ellis said that with the playoffs about a month away, his players have got to get play more mature and cut down on the turnovers. Not only that, LHSAA District 2-1A action for the Storm starts this Friday when they host St. Frederick High School.

Delta Charter tried to come back in the second half. The Storm outscored the Panthers 12-9 in the third quarter and 17-16 in the fourth quarter, but the 18-point deficit at the half was too much to overcome.

“We fought back. It’s just too many turnovers. Other than they, they played hard. But not smart,” Ellis said.

Ronald Ellis Jr. and Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter (8-10) with 17 points apiece and Jestin Garrison added 10 points.

The Storm traveled to Lake Providence, La. to take on General Trass Tuesday night.

Delta Charter girls 50, General Trass 10

FERRIDAY — Chyann Lee had a game-high 13 points and Roniya Ellis poured in 12 points to lead four Delta Charter Lady Storm players in double figures as they defeated the General Trass High School Lady Panthers 50-10 last Friday night.

Jaden Boydstun added 11 points and Carlee Short chipped in with 10 points for the Lady Storm, which reached the .500 mark at 8-8 overall.

What was probably most surprising about this game was that General Trass led Delta Charter 4-3 after one quarter of play. It was all Lady Storm after that as they shut out the Lady Panthers 27-0 in the second quarter for a commanding 30-4 halftime advantage.

“We were trying to work on our game for the next game. It was just more of a practice,” said Ronald Ellis, who is also the head coach of the Lady Storm. “It wasn’t too much of a game. Just working on our defense and our rotations.”

Delta Charter outscored the Lady Panthers 12-6 in the third quarter and 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Storm played at General Trass Tuesday night.