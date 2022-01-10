DISTRICT ATTORNEY: ‘We don’t agree to bond reduction,’ for Natchez 15-year-old charged with murder

NATCHEZ — District Attorney Shameca Collins said her office argued against reducing the bond of a Natchez 15-year-old charged with the murder of another teen.

Tayshon Levanthony Holmes had his bond reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 on Thursday by Judge Lillie B. Sanders in Sixth District Circuit Court.

Holmes remained detained at the Adams County Jail as of Monday.

He was arrested on a murder charge by Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26, one day after human remains had been found on Booker Road.

The remains were identified as belonging to 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., who appears to have died from a gunshot wound to his head, Adams County Coroner James Lee said after autopsy reports returned from the State Crime Lab.

A motion for a bond reduction had been filed by Holmes’s attorney, Jefferey Harness, and the DA’s office argued against reducing the bond because of the violent nature of Holmes’s charge, Collins said.

“We had a hearing on it. Our objection to it is we wouldn’t agree to a bond reduction on a murder charge when someone’s body was found in the woods,” Collins said. “We don’t agree to any bond reduction on violent crimes.”

Sanders would not comment regarding why she approved to the bond reduction, stating that she felt it would be inappropriate for her to comment.