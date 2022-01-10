Lady Rebels fall to Lady Eagles

Published 12:14 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Patrick Jones

VICKSBURG — After picking up their third win of the season over MAIS District 3-5A opponent St. Aloysius High School last Friday night, the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels were looking to keep that momentum going against Porter’s Chapel Academy last Saturday night.

Instead, the Lady Eagles came away with a 37-27 win over the Lady Rebels. No other information on the game was available. 

The ACCS Lady Rebels dropped to 3-11 overall. They played host to District 3-5A rival St. Joe Madison on Tuesday night.

