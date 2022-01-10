Rebels cruise to victory against Porters Chapel, St. Aloysius.

VICKSBURG — On the second night of a back-to-back late-week slate of games, the Adams County Christian School Rebels cruised to a 68-29 win over the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles last Saturday night.

ACCS showed its prowess on both ends of the court in the first quarter. Tyson Young did the majority of his scoring in the opening eight minutes and the defense was in complete command as the Rebels shut out Porter’s Chapel. The quarter ended with ACCS leading 17-0.

“We really set the tone early. We didn’t give up any points in the first quarter. I was really pleased with our defense,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said. “Tyson Young hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to start the game off.”

The Rebels doubled up the Eagles in the second quarter with a 22-11 advantage for a 39-11 halftime lead. With ACCS having such a big lead, Freeman put many of his bench players in the game. Nine players ended up in the scoring column. Tiqi Griffin led the Rebels with 13 points while Young finished with 12 points and DK McGruder had 10 points.

ACCS kept its foot on the pedal in the third quarter as it outscored Porter’s Chapel 20-7 for a commanding 59-18 lead. Freeman said he was proud to see several players get involved in the offense.

“We were able to get a pretty good lead, so I was able to play some more of our kids and get them some extra playing time,” Freeman said. “We had nine players score four or more point, so it was good to see everyone involved.”

The Rebels improved to 14-3 overall. They returned to MAIS District 3-5A play on Tuesday night when they hosted St. Joe Madison.

ACCS boys 62, St. Aloysius 34 (Friday night)

NATCHEZ — Tiqi Griffin led Adams County Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball team with a game-high 17 points as the Rebels used a big third quarter to pull away for a 62-34 win over the St. Aloysius High School Flashes last Friday night to remain undefeated in MAIS District 3-5A.

DK McGruder added 11 points and Jamar Kaho Jr. contributed with 10 points for ACCS, which improved to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in district play with the decisive victory.

St. Aloysius tried its best to stay with a good Rebels team. But despite the efforts of Tadre Gray and Matthew Pitre, the Flashes still trailed 16-9 after one quarter of play and 27-17 at halftime. Yet ACCS head coach Matthew Freeman felt like the score was closer than perhaps he would have liked for it to have been.

“It was a pretty close game at halftime. We made some adjustments and went on a couple of runs in the second half,” Freeman said. “Our third quarter, we only allowed four points and went on a run there.”

ACCS ended up outscoring St. Aloysius 15-4 in the pivotal third quarter for a 42-21 lead. The Rebels then put up 20 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Flashes to 13 points. Gray led St. Aloysius with 14 points and Pitre added seven points.

As for Griffin’s performance, Freeman said, “He was able to get some good looks and do some scoring for us in the second half,” then added, “Jamar Kaho stepped up on the offensive end.”