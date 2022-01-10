Vidalia to distribute free home COVID test kits by curbside pickup Tuesday

The Vidalia Fire Department is partnering with the Concordia Parish OHSEP for another distribution of COVID-19 at-home test kits. The free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday January 11, 2022.

Individuals can pick up a Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test fromthe Vidalia Municipal Complex, use it in the privacy of their home and receive test results in 15 minutes. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations.

“We are pleased to work with the Vidalia Fire Department to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility to COVID-19 testing. This will be the second day of distribution of the home test kits and it is anticipated that they will be gone fast.” said Tim Vanier Concordia Parish OHSEP director.

The free COVID-19 home test kits will be available at the Vidalia Municipal Complex located at 200 Vernon Stevens Blvd. on Tuesday January 11th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Individuals wishing to receive a test kit will drive through the Vidalia Municipal Complex and the test kits will be distributed by Vidalia Fire Department and Concordia Parish OHSEP personnel without anyone leaving the comfort and safety of their vehicle. There will only be one test kit given out per vehicle due to the limited amount of test kits made available by the Louisiana Department of Public Health. Vidalia Fire Department personnel will be visible and giving directions to maintain an organized flow of traffic both in and out of the complex without causing traffic congestion. There are no qualifications to receive one of the free test kits, however, the Concordia Parish OHSEP is asking that only residents that feel as if though they have been exposed to someone with a positive test result, or showing signs and symptoms receive the test kits due to the limited amount of test kits available. “What we don’t want to happen is people that want to store the test kits at their homes in the instance they may need one taking away the benefit of the people that really need the test kits now.” Said Tim Vanier Concordia Parish OHSEP Director.

The Concordia Parish OHSEP is asking residents to follow up with their primary care provider if there is a positive result for further treatment and evaluation.