COVID-19 testing available at Adams County Safe Room

NATCHEZ — Free drive through COVID-19 testing is available at the Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. You can also be tested if you have been exposed to someone confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free-screening by completing an online questionnaire found at www.umc.edu/covidscreening, or call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.