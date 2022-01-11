Feb. 26, 1974 – Dec. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Keiwayne Woods, 47, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Keiwayne was born Feb. 26, 1974, in Natchez, the son of Patti Paige Woods and Kenneth Woods, Sr. He was a graduate of Natchez High Class of 1992 and joined the United States Air Force in 1992. Keiwayne worked as an aircraft fuel system technician until retirement and later attended Houston Community College. Mr. Woods was baptized at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed music, traveling, building things and playing chess. He also had a love for planes and jets.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Hattie Bindon Paige, Walter and Lula Hawkins Woods.

Keiwayne leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Mila G. Woods; parents, Kenneth and Patti Woods; son, Keenan Woods; daughter, Kassidy Woods; brother, Kenneth Woods, Jr.; sister, Kina Woods; Godsister, LaTara Cloudet; grandson, Khalil Woods; nephews, Kelvin, Keith, Kyle and Kenneth Woods and Esaias McGee; nieces, Kinnadi Woods and Zari McGee; sister-in-law: Claudia McGee (Tim); mother-in-law, Geraldine Geyen, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com