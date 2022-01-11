MAIS 4A District 3 All-District team features 14 Rebels
Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School had 14 players named to the MAIS 4A District 3 All-District team for the 2021 football season.
Defensive MVP
- Kyron Barnes.
First team offense
- Colin Cauthen, Jamar Kaho, E’Darius Green and Kamron Barnes.
First team defense
- D.K. McGruder, Michael Anderson and Connor Aplin.
First team punt
- Connor Aplin
Second team kicker
- Samuel Merriett
Second team offense
- Coleman Carter, Samuel Merriett and J.J. Claiborne.
Second team defense
- Hayes Marchbanks, Jordan Berry and Dantavious Stampley.