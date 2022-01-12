Dec. 25, 1957 – Jan. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Audrey Lee Smith Brown of Vidalia, 64, who passed away on January 9, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Pastor Melvin White officiating. Interment will follow at the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 15, from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Audrey was born on December 25, 1957, in Adams County, MS, to Joanna Jones Dee and Albert Smith. She served as the co-chairman of the Deaconess Board, Chaplin of Women on a Mission, and President of the Outreach Ministries at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; sister, Mary Brengettsy; and brother, Rev. Walter Smith.

Ms. Audrey leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Ardell Smith and Donnell Smith; sisters: Dorothy (Robert) Sylvester, Cynthia Ward, Irma Shelia Smith, and Lotonia Neal; brothers: Albert Brengettsy, Louis Smith, Alvin Smith, Irvin Williams, Patrick Williams, Fredrick (Yvette) Smith, Calvin Smith, Boa Washington, Maurice Williams, Kevin Smith, and Randolph (Bernestine) Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

