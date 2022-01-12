Bad second quarter dooms Lady Bulldogs in loss to Lady Panthers

NATCHEZ — After getting off to a good start against the Brookhaven High School Lady Panthers, the second quarter turned out to be rough for the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs in a 58-43 setback last Tuesday night in the MHSAA Region 5-5A opener for both teams.

Natchez High went toe to toe with a good Brookhaven High team in the first quarter. That quarter ended with the score tied at 13-13. The second quarter, however, was anything but kind for the host Lady Bulldogs on both ends of the court. The Lady Panthers outscored them 19-5 for a 32-18 lead and the Lady Bulldogs could never recover from that.

“We just had a bad second quarter. The miscommunication on offense and defense led to a big run by Brookhaven,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alphaka Moore said. “They just capitalized on our inconsistency.

The third and fourth quarters turned out to be just as competitive as the first quarter was. Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter and Brookhaven High narrowly outscored Natchez High in the fourth quarter 17-16. But it was the second quarter that proved to be the difference in the outcome of this game.

“It was definitely competitive, but that second quarter, we didn’t hold up,” Moore said. “When we play a team like that, we have to play consistent. I thought it was an evenly-matched game.”

Olivia Davis led Natchez High with 12 points and Mercedes Sewell added eight points. Junior shooting guard Angel Wilkinson finished with a game-high 22 points and senior small forward Kyja Willis had 17 points to lead the Lady Panthers (16-3, 1-0).

The Lady Bulldogs (7-6, 0-1) travel to Laurel to take on Region 5-5A opponent West Jones High School at 6 p.m. Friday.