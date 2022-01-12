May 11, 1961 – Jan. 6, 2022

Funeral service for Betty Sue Webb Johnson will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service begins on Saturday. Betty Sue Webb Johnson was born May 11, 1961 in Adams County to James and Viola Webb. She was baptized at an early age. She attended Natchez Public Schools, graduating class of 1979 from North Natchez High. She worked at Glenburney Nursing Home for more than twenty-five years until her health failed her and then retired. Betty loved going to bingo and playing cards with family and friends. She loved her family until she departed this life on January 6, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Ella Rebaby Hawkins, one brother John Main Hawkins, and a special niece Shantye DD Jenkins.

Betty leaves to cherish he memories two sons, Johnny Webb of Columbia, Tennessee and Nicholas Webb of Natchez, Mississippi; four grandchildren; two sisters, Irma Kinope of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Carolyn (James) Harris of Natchez, Mississippi; three brothers, Carl Anderson, Otis (Andrea) Hawkins, and James Webb all of Natchez, Mississippi; two special nieces, Amanda “NuNu” Jenkins and Appollonia “App” Jenkins.