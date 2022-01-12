Court Case Conclusions: Jan. 12, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Period of Dec. 29, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022:

Ronnie Griffin charged with aggravated domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Period of Dec. 29, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:

Daniel Glenn Crum, 41, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Dewey McGee, 72, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit for one day served. Fine set at $748.75.

Williesha Laquanda Williams, 29, charged with false pretenses. Case dismissed.

Dantasia McGuire, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Zero credit for days served. Banned from 19C – Holiday Apartments. Fine set at $748.75.

Dantasia Monique McGuire, 25, pleaded guilty to simple assault amended to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Zero credit for time served. Banned from 507 LaSalle Street. Fine set at $748.75.

Kimberly Richardson Cru, 36, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Zero days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022:

David Lionel Anderson, 31, charged assault: simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Natasha Fletcher, 41, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Natasha Fletcher, 41, charged with shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Natasha Fletcher, 41, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.