Crime reports: Jan. 12, 2022

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Justin Winston Gaylor, 30, 87 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substances: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units. Bond set at $7,000.

Travon Jarel Conner, 21, 101 Marblestone Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Arrests — Friday

Deonte’ Lee, 19, 103 Jackson Street, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Joseph Lee Platter, 58, 510 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

 

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Creek Bend Road.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Drug related on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Lane.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Landon Paul Thompson, 20, 5778 Commerce Road, St. Francisville, La., on charges of driving under the influence and motor vehicle violation – no license. Held without bond.

 

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Sunday

Unauthorized use on Saragossa Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Coventry Road.

Hit and run on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop at Morgantown School.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on State Street.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Hutchins Landing Road.

Trespassing on Lotus Drive.

Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

 

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Edward Terrell Davis Jr., 20, 618 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, bench warrant for failure to pay for simple burglary. 

Tomika Nicole Drane, 43, 155 Mount Carmel, Natchez, on bench warrant for failure to appear for theft of less than $1,000 and possession of schedule II drugs. 

 

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Wayne Baker, 46, 211 Tulip Street, Jonesville, on charges of DWI 1st offense, careless operation, open container. 

 

Arrests — Saturday

Crystal Nicole Newman, 29, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, on charges of careless operation and possession of schedule II. 

Arrests — Friday

Jimmie David McLaurin, 44, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on a warrant for another agency. 

Jeremy McDowell, homeless, 37, on charges of remaining after being forbidden. 

 

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on Brookwater Road

Theft on Louisiana 565

Reports —Sunday

Nusicance animals on Montgomery Square 

Auto accident on US84 

Auto Accident on Louisiana 906

Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue

Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue 

Miscellaneous call on Sage Road 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Firmin Drive 

Medical call on Doty Road 

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle 

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard 

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Fire on Centennial Road  

Disturbance on US84 

Disturbance on Ralphs Road 

Medical call on Susan Circle 

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Auto Accident on Dunbarton Road 

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue 

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue 

Miscellaneous call on US84 

Medical call on Clinton Street

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road 

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle 

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call in Ferriday 

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle 

Missing person on Collins Road 

Miscellaneous call on 100 Rollins 

Miscellaneous call on Passman Road 

Medical call on Lutrull Road 

Auto accident on Hutchin Landing Road 

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call in Natchez 

Auto Accident on Louisiana 3232 

Medical call on 6th Street

Medical call on Lake Drive 

 

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Bishop Street

Medical call on Sunflower Lane 

Medical call on Canal Street

Medical call on Holly Street

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on US84 

Fire on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Palm Street

Fire on BJ Road 

Auto Accident on US84 

Unwanted person on Harbor Road 

Medical call on Bayou Drive 

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard 

Miscellaneous Belle Grove Circle 

Loose horses on Levens Addition Road 

Medical call on Lee Avenue 

 

 

More Records

Crime Reports: Jan. 14, 2022

Court Case Conclusions: Jan. 12, 2022

Crime Reports: Jan. 07, 2022

Crime Reports: Jan 5, 2022

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What do you think is at the root of a seeming uptick in gun violence here?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...