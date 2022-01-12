Crime reports: Jan. 12, 2022
Published 8:15 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Justin Winston Gaylor, 30, 87 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substances: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units. Bond set at $7,000.
Travon Jarel Conner, 21, 101 Marblestone Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.
Arrests — Friday
Deonte’ Lee, 19, 103 Jackson Street, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.
Joseph Lee Platter, 58, 510 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
False alarm on Mansfield Drive.
Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Theft on Miller Avenue.
Disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on North Shields Lane.
False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.
False alarm on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Bishop Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Frontage Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Burglary on Creek Bend Road.
Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Drug related on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Junkin Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Lane.
Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Landon Paul Thompson, 20, 5778 Commerce Road, St. Francisville, La., on charges of driving under the influence and motor vehicle violation – no license. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Reports — Sunday
Unauthorized use on Saragossa Road.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Coventry Road.
Hit and run on Cranfield Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop at Morgantown School.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on State Street.
Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Malicious mischief on State Street.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.
Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Hutchins Landing Road.
Trespassing on Lotus Drive.
Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Edward Terrell Davis Jr., 20, 618 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, bench warrant for failure to pay for simple burglary.
Tomika Nicole Drane, 43, 155 Mount Carmel, Natchez, on bench warrant for failure to appear for theft of less than $1,000 and possession of schedule II drugs.
Arrests — Sunday
Christopher Wayne Baker, 46, 211 Tulip Street, Jonesville, on charges of DWI 1st offense, careless operation, open container.
Arrests — Saturday
Crystal Nicole Newman, 29, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, on charges of careless operation and possession of schedule II.
Arrests — Friday
Jimmie David McLaurin, 44, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on a warrant for another agency.
Jeremy McDowell, homeless, 37, on charges of remaining after being forbidden.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Unwanted person on Brookwater Road
Theft on Louisiana 565
Reports —Sunday
Nusicance animals on Montgomery Square
Auto accident on US84
Auto Accident on Louisiana 906
Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue
Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Sage Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Theft on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Firmin Drive
Medical call on Doty Road
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard
Medical call on Louisiana 900
Fire on Centennial Road
Disturbance on US84
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Susan Circle
Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Auto Accident on Dunbarton Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Clinton Street
Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road
Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call in Ferriday
Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle
Missing person on Collins Road
Miscellaneous call on 100 Rollins
Miscellaneous call on Passman Road
Medical call on Lutrull Road
Auto accident on Hutchin Landing Road
Auto accident on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call in Natchez
Auto Accident on Louisiana 3232
Medical call on 6th Street
Medical call on Lake Drive
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Bishop Street
Medical call on Sunflower Lane
Medical call on Canal Street
Medical call on Holly Street
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on US84
Fire on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on Palm Street
Fire on BJ Road
Auto Accident on US84
Unwanted person on Harbor Road
Medical call on Bayou Drive
Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard
Miscellaneous Belle Grove Circle
Loose horses on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Lee Avenue