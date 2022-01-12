Crime reports: Jan. 12, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Justin Winston Gaylor, 30, 87 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substances: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units. Bond set at $7,000.

Travon Jarel Conner, 21, 101 Marblestone Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Arrests — Friday

Deonte’ Lee, 19, 103 Jackson Street, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Joseph Lee Platter, 58, 510 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Creek Bend Road.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Drug related on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Lane.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Landon Paul Thompson, 20, 5778 Commerce Road, St. Francisville, La., on charges of driving under the influence and motor vehicle violation – no license. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Sunday

Unauthorized use on Saragossa Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Coventry Road.

Hit and run on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop at Morgantown School.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on State Street.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Hutchins Landing Road.

Trespassing on Lotus Drive.

Trespassing on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Edward Terrell Davis Jr., 20, 618 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, bench warrant for failure to pay for simple burglary.

Tomika Nicole Drane, 43, 155 Mount Carmel, Natchez, on bench warrant for failure to appear for theft of less than $1,000 and possession of schedule II drugs.

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Wayne Baker, 46, 211 Tulip Street, Jonesville, on charges of DWI 1st offense, careless operation, open container.

Arrests — Saturday

Crystal Nicole Newman, 29, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, on charges of careless operation and possession of schedule II.

Arrests — Friday

Jimmie David McLaurin, 44, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on a warrant for another agency.

Jeremy McDowell, homeless, 37, on charges of remaining after being forbidden.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on Brookwater Road

Theft on Louisiana 565

Reports —Sunday

Nusicance animals on Montgomery Square

Auto accident on US84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 906

Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue

Attempted break in on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Sage Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Medical call on Doty Road

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Fire on Centennial Road

Disturbance on US84

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Susan Circle

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Auto Accident on Dunbarton Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Clinton Street

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call in Ferriday

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle

Missing person on Collins Road

Miscellaneous call on 100 Rollins

Miscellaneous call on Passman Road

Medical call on Lutrull Road

Auto accident on Hutchin Landing Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call in Natchez

Auto Accident on Louisiana 3232

Medical call on 6th Street

Medical call on Lake Drive

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Bishop Street

Medical call on Sunflower Lane

Medical call on Canal Street

Medical call on Holly Street

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on US84

Fire on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Palm Street

Fire on BJ Road

Auto Accident on US84

Unwanted person on Harbor Road

Medical call on Bayou Drive

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Miscellaneous Belle Grove Circle

Loose horses on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Lee Avenue