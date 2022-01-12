Nov. 22, 1967 – Jan. 4, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gene Clyde Robinson, Jr., 54, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the chapel. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Gene was born Nov. 22, 1967, in Natchez, MS, the son of Gene Clyde Robinson, Sr. and Ella Hayes. He enjoyed car racing and football.

Gene leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Ella Hayes; daughter, Shaquita Harris; grandchildren, Isaiah Harris and Jaymeon Render; brothers, Stephen Robinson, Markus Robinson, Elbert Robinson, and Mechelle Mosby; sisters, Tywanda Knight and Kimberly Robinson; nephews, Zavien, Markus Jordan, Michael, Tyler, Stephen II, AJ, and Caleb; nieces, Kynnede, Kylee, Kynley, Brittany, Ashley, and Courtney and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.