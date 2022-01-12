Services for Georgia Lea Dison will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Monterey First Baptist Church, Monterey, LA with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jewel King; her second husband, C.C. Dison; her father, T.H. “Bud” Forman, Jr.; her mother, Lucille Fedrick Forman; 2 brothers, Bobby Forman and Teddy Forman; and sister, Linda Forman Trant.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jewel Henry King and wife Justina King of Monterey, CeCe Dison Crouch and husband James Rodney Crouch of Monterey, Kathy Vailes of Glenwood, LA, Rebecca Littman of Waskom, TX; special nephew, Jared Mophett and wife Caroline of Harrisonburg, LA; grandchildren, MaCee Crouch, Marlee Crouch, Emily White and husband Kent, Teddi White and husband Lee, Amanda Stark and husband David, Paul Barnes and wife Monica, Stacie Barnes, Amber Baily, Amy Nunner and husband Lynn; 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

Pallbearers will be David White, Dayle White, Cliff White, Lee White, Kris Forman, Jimbo Trant and Red Tiffee. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Forman, Kent White, Jeremy Roach, Kim Campbell, Thompson White, Madden Mophett and Gunner McCarthy.

