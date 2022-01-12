Lady Rebels struggle to find rhythm in defeat to Lady Bruins

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School fans and athletes bowed their heads in prayer for alumnus Dylan LaPrarie, who was injured in a car accident this weekend. It was a somber moment as the Lady Rebels took the court Tuesday night.

Madison St. Joe came hot out of the gates and put up 13 points in the first quarter. By halftime the Lady Rebels cut the lead to 21-10. Head coach Richy Spears was frustrated on the sideline as the Rebels struggled to get in rhythm in their 55-21 defeat.

Momentum in the Lady Rebels favor after halftime. They came out and played good defense in the third quarter. At one point they had cut the Bruins lead to just five. However, St. Joe flipped a switch and took off to win the game by 24 points.

Spears’ voice was hoarse after the game from shouting instructions to his team and he declined to comment on the game.