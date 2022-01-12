“Whether we live therefore or die; we are the Lord’s.” Romans 14:8

Our precious mother, Margaret June Higginbotham of Gloster, MS, passed away at Field Health System in Centreville, MS. on the morning of January 11, 2022.

June was born on June 9, 1929 in Waunika, OK to Joseph Allen Patterson and Cassie Lee Holman Patterson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Billy Robert Higginbotham; sisters Lois Salyer and Inez Salyer, and brothers Wayne Patterson and Ralph Patterson.

Survivors include two children, Robert Ralph Higginbotham and wife Rebecca of Gloster, Ms., and Rebecca Ann Higginbotham Cutrer and husband Buddy of Petal, Ms.; six grandchildren, Kristie Higginbotham Holliday and husband Patrick, Rhonda Higginbotham Lemoine and husband Petie, Robert Higginbotham and Candace, Brent Cutrer, Brandon Cutrer and wife Kelly, and Brittany Cutrer DiVincent and husband Mike; eleven great grandchildren, Kallie Davis, Cade Davis, Lexie Davis, Caleb Lemoine, Colby Lemoine, Cailyn Lemoine, Kyla Higginbotham, Zayd Higginbotham, Gabriel Cutrer, Michael Cutrer, and Blake DiVincent; two sisters Glenda Garrett and Doris Harris.

A widow of forty-eight years, June devoted her life to telling all who would listen about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and His saving Grace. She and a small group of prayer warriors successfully pioneered and established the Gloster First Assembly of God Church. Affectionately known as Sister June, she was a positive influence in the lives of so many.

Our mother’s earthly body will be laid to rest at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster, Ms. at 10:30 AM Friday January 14, 2022. A graveside memorial will be conducted by the Rev. Ken Ensminger and Brenda Dicky PhD.