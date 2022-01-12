Graveside service for Mary Dillon Stephens will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in Redlick, MS, in the Stephens-Dillon Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at her residence.

Mrs. Stephens, 80, of Lorman, MS, passed away January 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born December 8, 1941, to Willie Ray Dillon and Louise Phillips Dillon. She was the Secretary/Treasure with Stephens TPS, Inc.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sherwin Stephens; her parents; brothers, Eugene Dillon and Louis Dillon; and sister, Myra Chapman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joel Ray Stephens and wife, Tonya; daughter, Carrie Louise Hoover and husband, Tim; nine grandchildren, Amanda Stephens, Joseph Anderson and wife, Patricia, Brandon Anderson, Brittany Anderson, Sierra Hoover, Tristan Stephens and wife, Chasity, anna Smith and husband, Craig, Allie Brown and Adam Brown. He was also survived by 12 great grandchildren, Braiden Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Taylon Anderson, Dillon Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Theodore Anderson, Ariel Primeaux, River McGahey, Neveah Stephens, Avery Stephens, Myles Smith and Lynleigh Smith.

Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

