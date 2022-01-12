Sept. 23, 1955 – Jan. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sarah Ann Galmore, 66, of Kenner, LA, who died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in New Orleans, LA, will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Sarah was born on Sept. 23, 1955, to Clara Galmore and Willie Shepherd. She was educated in the Natchez-Adams School District. Sarah was a CNA at the East Jefferson General Hospital. She was a member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking cakes, cooking, and caring for others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; Mary “Suzanne” Galmore, Willie “Bumpy” Galmore, and Robert “Bo” Galmore.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Melissa Galmore; brothers, Johnny Galmore, J.W Galmore, Perkins Galmore and Jimmy Galmore; sisters, Annie Galmore, Gail Bassett, and Sandra Galmore; and a host of other family members and friends.

