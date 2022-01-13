Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is Monday at 3 p.m.

Published 12:52 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Branch of the NAACP plans the community’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade for Monday beginning at 3 p.m.

The parade will line up on Broadway Street and will travel up Franklin Street to Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street and will end at Minor Street.

The Natchez NAACP is encouraging all to participate in the parade, theme of which this year is Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going.

Participants should line up at 2 p.m.

Co-grand marshals are the Honorable Eva Givens, Adams County Circuit Clerk; the Honorable Larry Hughes, Adams County Tax Assessor; and the late David Williams, posthumously Honorary Grand Marshal. Williams will be represented by Mrs. Barbara Williams.

Parade chairperson is Jacqueline Marsaw, who can be reached at 601-443-1350 for more information.

