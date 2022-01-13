Natchez 13-year-old girl charged with stabbing 17-year-old

NATCHEZ — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for stabbing a 17-year-old in Natchez. The names of the victim and 13-year-old were not released because they are juveniles.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called to the 100 block of Smith Street on the corner near East Stiers Lane on Monday night.

Two girls were reportedly fighting and the 13-year-old got in between the fight, when she allegedly stabbed one of the girls, Daughtry said. He added the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, he said. Judge Walt Brown will oversee her trial in youth court, Daughtry said.

Daughtry commended citizens who cooperated with police and told them everything that had happened.

“In this case, citizens were involved in telling us what happened and we were able to make the arrest within a few hours of it happening,” he said.