New civil service exam required for next LDWF Cadet Academy

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is encouraging any potential cadet applicant to take the new required civil service test before their next scheduled Cadet Academy.

The LDWF Enforcement Division plans to announce their 35th Cadet Academy around the end of spring or beginning of summer in 2022. Once the announcement is made, the application period will be open for 21 days on the Louisiana Civil Service website for the job title “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet”.

It is a requirement that all applicants take the new Protective Services Exam (PSE) Series 2100 Exam and get a score of 77 or above to be eligible for the next academy.

The PSE 2100 Exam replaced the LEAPS 9500 test. A passing LEAPS 9500 test score is no longer valid for acceptance into the academy. A PSE 2100 score of 77 or higher is valid for two years. Applicants have to wait 90 days between tests if they have a score below 77 to retake the test.

In order to schedule the PSE 2100 civil service exam, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3147666/2100-protective-services-exam-pse.

For more information on becoming an LDWF enforcement agent, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/become-an-agent.