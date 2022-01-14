Police respond to second Natchez shooting in 2 nights, suspect in custody

NATCHEZ — A person has been shot at Martin Luther King and Madison Streets.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a suspect is in custody and an ambulance was headed to the scene to take a shooting victim to the hospital.

Officers were “right around corner” when it the shooting happened and immediately took action, he said.

This is the second Natchez shooting incident in the past two nights.

Officers responded to another shooting in the 500 block of Oak Street, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, where Antonio Foster, 35, was found dead on arrival.

A second gunshot victim, Wayne Hammett, 32, was transported to Merit Health Natchez by private vehicle and then transported to UMMC in Jackson.

It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.