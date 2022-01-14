‘It’s been a long night’ police chief says, fatal shooting investigation continues

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers are tired but still investigating a Thursday night shooting, which has left one dead and another injured.

Natchez Police officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of North Union Street at approximately 9:45 p.m., according to a news release.

As officers were patrolling the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street, where they found a male subject, later identified as Antonio Foster, 35, lying on the sidewalk dead.

A second gunshot victim, Wayne Hammett, 32, was transported to Merit Health Natchez by private vehicle. He was then transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Coroner James Lee said he was called to the shooting scene at 11:22 p.m. to examine the deceased victim.

“He received at least one (gunshot wound),” Lee said. “The Natchez Police Department was on scene and are investigating the case. The victim was identified on scene by his brother before being transported to the county morgue.”

He added the body is being taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.

“My deepest condolences to the family of this brutal, awful crime,” Lee said.

On Friday morning, Daughtry said he had no update on the shooting or any suspects.

“I’ve seen the looks on (officers) faces as they were back at the seen this morning,” he said. “It’s been a long night and they’re still at it. We’re going to keep working.”

Daughtry urges anyone with information about this crime to please contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.