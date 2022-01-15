Dec. 10, 1951 – Jan. 8, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Elodie Patricia Geoghegan will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Fayette, MS. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time, and a celebration of her life will follow at the Geoghegan home.

Patricia Geoghegan, 70, of Fayette, MS, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, peacefully at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1951, to Robert Bob Geoghegan and Elodie Weeks Geoghegan.

Patricia graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1970. She attended Co-Lin in Wesson for two years and furthered her degree in business at the University of Southern MS. She was employed at the Courthouse in Fayette and Grand Gulf in Port Gibson for 10 plus years. Patricia attended Massage Academy of the South in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1993. She was employed at Anruss Salon for 20 years until her retirement.

Patricia was well known as Aunt P. During her 20 plus years with her husband Johnny, they enjoyed traveling together. She loved and cared for her family and friends going above and beyond to help others. She was devoted to her dog, Pepper and cat, Sambo, who she adored. Her spunky personality will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Harris; sister, Kathy Dillon; sister-in-law, Marie Williams; brothers-in-law, James Harris, Alvin Harris, Father Elbert Harris, and Charles Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Bobby Geoghegan and wife, Shirley of Natchez; brother- in-law, Edwin Harris; sister-in-law, Alisha Harris of Fayette; stepsons, Mickey and Alvin Davis; step grandchildren, Brent, April and Farren; nephews, Brabston Geoghegan, Trey Dillon (Ashley), Justin Geoghegan (Constance) and Brent Geoghegan; nieces, Lindsey Harveston and Lauren Geoghegan. She is also survived by a host of great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.

The family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice for their care the last few months.

Memorials may be made to Natchez Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 601-442-4001