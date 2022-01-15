Natchez may see flurries as north, central Mississippi could see snow

Published 12:24 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Light rain will change over to light snow tonight with the exception of the southeast where only light rain is expected. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

JACKSON — The National Weather Service office in Jackson forecasts a low of 33 tonight with a chance of rain for Natchez. While areas in the northern half of Mississippi could see snow accumulation, Natchez is most likely to see snow flurries if it sees any snow.

There is no chance for ice or freezing rain. The wind is forecasted to be a Northwest prevailing wind 10-to-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Wind chill would not cause any precipitation to freeze, the NWS Jackson office said.

More News

Police respond to second Natchez shooting in 2 nights, suspect in custody

Bryant, Evers help kick off U.S. Colored Troops Monument fundraising

SHERIFF: If you see this man, call 911

Jefferson County School District implements a 5-day quarantine for students

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What do you think is at the root of a seeming uptick in gun violence here?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...