Off-Duty deputy responded to shots fired call on Canal Street Saturday night

NATCHEZ — An off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call for shots fired on Canal Street near Fat Mama’s Tamales Saturday night. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his off-duty deputy detained a suspect.

Natchez Police Department responded to the scene shortly after and made an arrest, Patten said.

There were no injuries in the shooting, and there was no property damage.

It is the third shooting incident in three days. Saturday afternoon, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson addressed those shootings in a Facebook Live.

“We are taking this seriously. There is no one more concerned about crime in Natchez than I am,” Gibson said in the live.

