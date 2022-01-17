Dec. 26, 1956 – Dec. 25, 2021

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Billy Wayne Cannon.

Billy was born on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1956, in Hazelhurst, MS. He then grew up, graduated, and built his life in Monterey, LA. After graduation, he entered the oil industry starting as a “Roughneck,” working his way up to Rig Manager and Superintendent before retiring in 2014. Not one to stay idle, he acquired his CDL and began cross-country driving for IFS. When he was home, he acted as a volunteer firefighter for emergency services in Monterey and the surrounding area.

He was an amazing hard-working man, full of life, laughter, and love. Billy never met a stranger and was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved traveling with his wife of 40 years. To relax he enjoyed sitting on his deck overlooking the lake with a good book and a glass of wine. Of all his passions and accomplishments, the greatest was his family and friends; he was always happiest making new memories with them.

Billy Wayne, 64, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Africa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Cannon and Ella Thelma “Pud” Beard Cannon.

Billy, aka “Pappy”, leaves behind many to cherish those memories including: his wife, Addilene Smith Cannon of Monterey, LA, two daughters, Candy Leslie Cannon and wife, Jody of Shreveport, LA and Danielle Freeman and her husband, Mike of Alpharetta, GA; son, Ethan Cannon and his fiancé, Mint Bantaokul of New Orleans, LA; grandson, Jackson Matthias Freeman; granddaughter, Ella Rose Leslie Cannon; two brothers, Charley Cannon and his wife, Nikki Powell of Monterey, LA; Mark Cannon and his wife, Chassity of McNair, MS; two sisters, Theresa Cannon of Monterey, LA and Deborah Cannon of Monterey, LA; mother-in-law, Margie Smith of Manifest, LA; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and countless friends around the world.

Funeral services for Billy Wayne Cannon will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Those honoring Billy Wayne as pallbearers will be Cass Cannon, Mark Cannon, Jr., Cade Stephenson, Avery Smith, Dustin Winborne, and Jonathan “JB” Carr.

Honorary pallbearers are Eric Smith and Cody Stephenson.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.