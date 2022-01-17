Mayor sits out MLK Day festivities waiting on COVID-19 test results

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced Monday morning that he would have to miss out on events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. because he might have COVID-19.

Gibson said he was “disappointed” at sharing the news that he would be unable to make it to the festivities, adding he is “erring on the side of caution and responsibility” by waiting on a home COVID-19 test to be delivered.

“Certainly don’t want to expose anyone if I do have it,” he said. “Please keep me in your prayers.”

The Natchez Branch of the NAACP is hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade beginning at 3 p.m. today. Participants should line up at 2 p.m.

The parade will line up on Broadway Street and will travel up Franklin Street to Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street and will end at Minor Street.

The Natchez NAACP is encouraging all to participate in the parade, theme of which this year is “Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going.”

Co-grand marshals are the Honorable Eva Givens, Adams County Circuit Clerk; the Honorable Larry Hughes, Adams County Tax Assessor; and the late David Williams, posthumously Honorary Grand Marshal. Williams will be represented by Barbara Williams.

For more information, parade chairperson Jacqueline Marsaw can be reached at 601-443-1350.