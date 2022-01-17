PHOTO GALLERY: NAACP hosts annual Martin Luther King Day parade

Published 5:50 pm Monday, January 17, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The Natchez Branch of the NAACP hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade beginning at 3 p.m. today. Hundreds of people lined up at the sidewalks along Franklin and Martin Luther King Jr. Streets to catch candy from the floats and cars in the parade.

Parade Chairperson Jacqueline Marsaw presented 10 of participating groups with trophies for first through fifth place “baddest vehicle” and “best float.”

The winners of the best float were the ladies of the Natchez Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Co-grand marshals were Eva Givens, Adams County Circuit Clerk; Larry Hughes, Adams County Tax Assessor; and the late David Williams, posthumously Honorary Grand Marshal represented by Barbara Williams.

More News

Natchez man back in jail on drug charges after jury finds him ‘not guilty’ of murder

LIFE OF PRAYER: Antebellum property is home to a new monastery

Mayor sits out MLK Day festivities waiting on COVID-19 test results

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think a town hall-type meeting in Natchez to discuss crime and gun violence would be helpful?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...