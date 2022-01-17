PHOTO GALLERY: NAACP hosts annual Martin Luther King Day parade

The Natchez Branch of the NAACP hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade beginning at 3 p.m. today. Hundreds of people lined up at the sidewalks along Franklin and Martin Luther King Jr. Streets to catch candy from the floats and cars in the parade.

Parade Chairperson Jacqueline Marsaw presented 10 of participating groups with trophies for first through fifth place “baddest vehicle” and “best float.”

The winners of the best float were the ladies of the Natchez Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Co-grand marshals were Eva Givens, Adams County Circuit Clerk; Larry Hughes, Adams County Tax Assessor; and the late David Williams, posthumously Honorary Grand Marshal represented by Barbara Williams.