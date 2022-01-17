Natchez man back in jail on drug charges after jury finds him ‘not guilty’ of murder

NATCHEZ — A man recently acquitted of a murder charge was arrested early Monday morning for possession of Schedule III and IV drugs.

Natchez Police arrested Arthur Moore, 46, on drug charges and booked him at the city jail at approximately midnight.

In October, Moore was found “not guilty” of the Jan. 22, 2019, death of Natchez folk artist James Henry Williams, 54, by a jury in Sixth District Circuit Court with Judge Debra Blackwell overseeing the courtroom proceedings.

Investigators alleged Moore killed Williams after a fight between Moore and Williams’ brother. Moore was arrested two months after Williams’ death following search efforts by the Natchez Police Department, Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Moore was acquitted of the charges Oct. 6, 2021, after a two-day trial.

The case was prosecuted by Ninth Circuit Court District Attorneys Michael Warren and Branan Southerland of Vicksburg because the Sixth District Prosecutor Shameca Collins had a conflict in the case. Collins is related to Moore.

Moore was represented in the case by attorneys Noah Drake and Jeffery Harness.