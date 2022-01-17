Wadsworth-Smith

Alan and Carolyn Wadsworth of Church Hill, MS, announce the engagement of their daughter, Marlee Carson Wadsworth to Robert Turner Smith, son of William Key and Augusta Smith of Natchez, MS.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Adams County Christian School in Natchez. She received a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering at Mississippi State University and a medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She is currently a third-year resident physician in combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

She is the granddaughter of Blake Wadsworth and the late Genena Jaquith Wadsworth of Natchez and the late Thomas and Marie Parsons O’Quinn of Church Hill, MS.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Cathedral School in Natchez. He received a bachelor’s degree in Insurance and Risk Management at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS. He is currently employed by the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance in Jackson, MS.

He is the grandson of the late Levon Smith and Mary Elizabeth Sandel Smith of Natchez and Mathilde Turner Howell and the late Dr. George Howell of Meridian, MS.

The wedding will be held at Brandon Hall Plantation on March 26, 2022.

Formal invitations will be sent.