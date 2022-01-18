LDWF Agents Make DWI and Deer Hunting Case in LaSalle Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two men for alleged deer hunting violations in LaSalle Parish on Jan. 15.

Agents cited Adam B. Walker, 35, of Marksville, and William E. Cleghorn Jr., 41, of Centerpoint, for hunting deer during illegal hours. Cleghorn Jr. was also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Walker was also arrested for operating or driving a vehicle while intoxicated (DWI) and cited for hunting deer with an illegal weapon, possession of an opened alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, hunting deer from a public road and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.

Agents were on patrol around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 15 when they observed a vehicle stopping on the Diversion Canal Levee Road. Agents then heard a gun shot coming from the stopped vehicle.

Agents made contact with the people inside the vehicle where they found Walker in the driver’s seat and Cleghorn Jr. and a 14 year old juvenile in the passenger seats. Agents also found a freshly killed antlerless deer a short distance from the vehicle. Walker admitted to harvesting the deer a short distance away on the same canal road with the assistance of Cleghorn Jr.

Agents also observed multiple opened alcoholic beverages within the cab of the vehicle and Walker showed signs of impairment. Agents arrested Walker for DWI after he failed the field sobriety test and breathalyzer. Agents booked him into the LaSalle Parish Jail.

Agents seized an antlerless deer and a .17 caliber rifle in connection to the violations.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. An open alcoholic beverage inside of a vehicle brings up to a $100 fine.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Hunting deer with illegal methods carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements bring up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Walker also faces civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Eric Little and Corporal Joshua DiBenedetto.