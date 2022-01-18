July 17, 1953 – Jan. 15, 2022

FERRIDAY – Visitation services for Shirley Edwards, 68, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Shirley was born on Friday, July 17, 1953, in Wisner, LA and passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. She spent her life caring for others whether it was patients or her family.

Shirley worked in the healthcare industry for 43 plus years, as an RN. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Shirley will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, George A. Edwards, Sr.

Shirley leaves behind her son, Heath Edwards; granddaughter, Lauren Edwards; grandson, Ryan Edwards; mother, Alice Taylor Edwards; two brothers, George A. Edwards, Jr. and his wife, Helen and Sean Edwards and his fiancé’, Angie; three nieces, Kennedy Edwards, Taylor “Storm” Edwards, and Tonya Webb; nephew, Dusty Edwards; aunt, Bobbie Taylor; her best friend, more like a sister, Tammy Abernathy and her beloved dog, Bella.

